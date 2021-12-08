Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Police Train Military Working Dogs During Agility Course [Image 1 of 4]

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Corporal Charles West, with the 131st Military Police Detachment, works through an agility course with his Military Working Dog (MWD) Figo on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo August 12, 2021. The MWDs primary mission in Kosovo is explosive detection but also perform tasks such as drug detection, scouting and patrolling. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Train Military Working Dogs During Agility Course [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Gloria Kamencik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Kosovo
    USArmyEURAF
    KFOR29

