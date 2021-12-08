Military Police Train Military Working Dogs During Agility Course

Corporal Charles West, with the 131st Military Police Detachment, works through an agility course with his Military Working Dog (MWD) Figo on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo August 12, 2021. The MWDs primary mission in Kosovo is explosive detection but also perform tasks such as drug detection, scouting and patrolling. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik)

