Military Police Train Military Working Dogs During Agility Course

Figo, a Military Working Dog (MWD) with the 131st Military Police Detachment, poses perfectly after running through an agility course on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo August 12, 2021. The MWDs primary mission in Kosovo is explosive detection but also perform tasks such as drug detection, scouting and patrolling. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik)

