    Modern Technology Aids Medics in Preparing for Real-World Scenarios [Image 4 of 4]

    Modern Technology Aids Medics in Preparing for Real-World Scenarios

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Spc. Amanda Treible 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Boettcher, U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 7306th Medical Exercise Support Battalion, cries while role playing as the handler for “Diesel,” an animatronic training dog, during Global Medic Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2021. The Medical Readiness and Training Command executes Global Medic as part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to provide trained, equipped, and combat ready units and medical personnel which are ready now to support the total force on the battlefields of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Amanda Treible)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 20:21
    Photo ID: 6783998
    VIRIN: 210815-A-AB097-0001
    Resolution: 2744x1807
    Size: 916.91 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modern Technology Aids Medics in Preparing for Real-World Scenarios [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Amanda Treible, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    Modernization
    Realistic Training
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

