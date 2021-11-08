Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Boettcher, U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 7306th Medical Exercise Support Battalion, cries while role playing as the handler for “Diesel,” an animatronic training dog, during Global Medic Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2021. The Medical Readiness and Training Command executes Global Medic as part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to provide trained, equipped, and combat ready units and medical personnel which are ready now to support the total force on the battlefields of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Amanda Treible)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.15.2021 20:21 Photo ID: 6783998 VIRIN: 210815-A-AB097-0001 Resolution: 2744x1807 Size: 916.91 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modern Technology Aids Medics in Preparing for Real-World Scenarios [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Amanda Treible, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.