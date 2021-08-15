Modern Technology Aids Medics in Preparing for Real-World Scenarios

Two Blackhawk helicopters with U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion respond to the mass casualty event as part of Global Medic for Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. The Medical Readiness and Training Command executes Global Medic as part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to provide trained, equipped, and combat ready units and medical personnel which are ready now to support the total force on the battlefields of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Amanda Treible)

