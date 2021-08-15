Modern Technology Aids Medics in Preparing for Real-World Scenarios

“Diesel” is an animatronic canine used to expose Soldiers to canine medical care. The Medical Readiness and Training Command executes Global Medic as part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to provide trained, equipped, and combat ready units and medical personnel which are ready now to support the total force on the battlefields of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Amanda Treible)

