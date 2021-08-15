Multiple Amputation Trauma Trainer (MATT) plays an important part of Global Medic for Combat Support Training Exercise as a fallen Soldier with faux blood and burn wounds for a mass casualty event at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. The Medical Readiness and Training Command executes Global Medic as part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to provide trained, equipped, and combat ready units and medical personnel which are ready now to support the total force on the battlefields of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Amanda Treible)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Date Posted: 08.15.2021 20:21 Photo ID: 6783996 VIRIN: 210815-A-AB097-0002 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 869.98 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modern Technology Aids Medics in Preparing for Real-World Scenarios [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Amanda Treible, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.