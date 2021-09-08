U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sierra Brower, a field artillery officer with 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, processes artillery targets during the Northern Strike 21-2 exercise at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 13:16 Photo ID: 6776056 VIRIN: 210809-Z-EU280-1509 Resolution: 3399x4248 Size: 4.54 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.