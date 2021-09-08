155-millimeter rounds from a U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin howitzer strike the simulated battlefield during the Northern Strike 21-2 exercise at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 13:15
|Photo ID:
|6776054
|VIRIN:
|210809-Z-EU280-1118
|Resolution:
|5355x4016
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
