    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center [Image 10 of 12]

    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    155-millimeter rounds from a U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin howitzer strike the simulated battlefield during the Northern Strike 21-2 exercise at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 13:15
    Photo ID: 6776054
    VIRIN: 210809-Z-EU280-1118
    Resolution: 5355x4016
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    field artillery
    fire support
    National Guard
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

