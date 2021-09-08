Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sierra Brower, left, a field artillery officer with 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, and her team of fire support specialists process M109A6 Paladin howitzer artillery targets during the Northern Strike 21-2 exercise at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

