Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center [Image 11 of 12]

    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Hunter Koon, a fire support specialist with 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, uses an Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder (LLDR) during artillery target processing during the Northern Strike 21-2 exercise at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 13:15
    Photo ID: 6776055
    VIRIN: 210809-Z-EU280-1492
    Resolution: 3589x4785
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Terminal Attack Controllers coordinate close air support at National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    field artillery
    fire support
    National Guard
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT