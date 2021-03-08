Apache Company, 1-102nd INF holds promotion and awards ceremony

Staff Sgt. Joseph Kerr, assigned to Apache Company, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), earns the Army Achievement Medal for developing a training plan for second platoon and assisting with equipment accountability and maintenance during mobilziation, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 3, 2021.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

