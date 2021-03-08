Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apache Company, 1-102nd INF holds promotion and awards ceremony [Image 10 of 13]

    Apache Company, 1-102nd INF holds promotion and awards ceremony

    DJIBOUTI

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Pfc. Luis Rodriguez, assigned to Apache Company, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), is promoted to Specialist during a promotion ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 3, 2021.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

