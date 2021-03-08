Spc. Nicolas Leeman, assigned to Apache Company, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), earns the Air Force Achievement Medal (AFAM) for his outstanding performance while on orders for COVID-19, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug, 3, 2021.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 07:08 Photo ID: 6775201 VIRIN: 210803-Z-NS045-006 Resolution: 4980x3384 Size: 1.35 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apache Company, 1-102nd INF holds promotion and awards ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.