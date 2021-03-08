Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apache Company, 1-102nd INF holds promotion and awards ceremony [Image 5 of 13]

    Apache Company, 1-102nd INF holds promotion and awards ceremony

    DJIBOUTI

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Sgt. Douglas Clark, assigned to Apache Company, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), earns the Army Achievement Medal for serving as Apache Company's Non Commissioned Officer In Charge (NCOIC) for gunnery during mobilization, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 3, 2021.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 07:08
    Photo ID: 6775215
    VIRIN: 210803-Z-NS045-015
    Location: DJ
