Sgt. Douglas Clark, assigned to Apache Company, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), earns the Army Achievement Medal for serving as Apache Company's Non Commissioned Officer In Charge (NCOIC) for gunnery during mobilization, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 3, 2021.
(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 07:08
|Location:
|DJ
This work, Apache Company, 1-102nd INF holds promotion and awards ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
