210807-N-LN075-1007

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 7, 2021) Cpl. Brandon Reyes, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), washes dishes in the scullery aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Aug. 7. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)

