210805-N-OJ308-1063

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 5, 2021) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Antwi Adjei, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), completes a sale in the ship's store, Aug. 5. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 08.05.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 Location: GULF OF OMAN