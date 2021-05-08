210805-N-OJ308-1065

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 5, 2021) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Lindsey Demoranville, aright, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, and Air Traffic Controlman Airman Nils Becker, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), plan the next events hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) in the ship’s library, Aug. 5. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

