210808-N-OJ308-1019
GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 8, 2021) An AV-8 Harrier, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Aug. 8. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2021 02:19
|Photo ID:
|6772524
|VIRIN:
|210808-N-OJ308-1019
|Resolution:
|1184x1776
|Size:
|791.08 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 210808-N-OJ308-1019 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT