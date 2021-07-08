Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing

Col. Bruce Bancroft (center) accepts the 123rd Airlift Wing guidon from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Wilkinson (left), Kentucky’s assistant adjutant general for Air, during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 7, 2021, formally recognizing Bancroft’s assumption of command of the wing from Col. David Mounkes (right). Mounkes, who had served as wing commander since 2016, has been named director of policy for air operations, plans and programs at Joint Forces Headquarters—Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|08.07.2021
|08.08.2021 16:51
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
Bancroft assumes command of 123rd Airlift Wing
