Col. Bruce Bancroft (center) accepts the 123rd Airlift Wing guidon from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Wilkinson (left), Kentucky’s assistant adjutant general for Air, during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 7, 2021, formally recognizing Bancroft’s assumption of command of the wing from Col. David Mounkes (right). Mounkes, who had served as wing commander since 2016, has been named director of policy for air operations, plans and programs at Joint Forces Headquarters—Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2021 Date Posted: 08.08.2021 16:51 Photo ID: 6771775 VIRIN: 210807-Z-VT419-0229 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 4.06 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.