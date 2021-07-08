Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Wilkinson (left), Kentucky’s assistant adjutant general for Air, and Col. David Mounkes (right), outgoing commander of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing, applaud Col. Bruce Bancroft, who officially took command of the wing during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 7, 2021. Mounkes, who had served as wing commander since 2016, has been named director of policy for air operations, plans and programs at Joint Forces Headquarters—Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

Date Taken: 08.07.2021 Date Posted: 08.08.2021 Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US This work, Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Philip Speck