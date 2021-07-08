Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing

The 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during a ceremony to install a new commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 7, 2021. Col. Bruce Bancroft assumed the role from Col. David Mounkes, who had served as wing commander since 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

