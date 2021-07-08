Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 4]

    Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during a ceremony to install a new commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 7, 2021. Col. Bruce Bancroft assumed the role from Col. David Mounkes, who had served as wing commander since 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 08.08.2021 16:50
    Photo ID: 6771773
    VIRIN: 210807-Z-VT419-0105
    Resolution: 2003x3000
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing
    Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing
    Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing
    Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bancroft assumes command of 123rd Airlift Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT