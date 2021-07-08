Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 4]

    Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    More than 50 socially distanced family, friends and fellow Airmen attend a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 7, 2021, during which Col. Bruce Bancroft assumed leadership of the 123rd Airlift Wing. Bancroft, a command pilot with more than 3,600 hours of flight time in multiple aircraft, most recently served as commander of the 123rd Contingency Response Group here. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

