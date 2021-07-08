More than 50 socially distanced family, friends and fellow Airmen attend a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 7, 2021, during which Col. Bruce Bancroft assumed leadership of the 123rd Airlift Wing. Bancroft, a command pilot with more than 3,600 hours of flight time in multiple aircraft, most recently served as commander of the 123rd Contingency Response Group here. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2021 Date Posted: 08.08.2021 16:51 Photo ID: 6771774 VIRIN: 210807-Z-VT419-0200 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 3.65 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bancroft takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.