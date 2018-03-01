Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021 [Image 14 of 15]

    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wytina Cathey, left, and Airman Alyssa Militelld, both of the 127th Force Support Squadron prepare meals during the Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021, in Alpena, Michigan. Exercise Spartan is a 2-week-long exercise meant to demonstrate units’ capability to operate in a contested, degraded and operationally-limited environment against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2018
    Date Posted: 08.08.2021 16:55
    Photo ID: 6771770
    VIRIN: 210804-Z-UY850-1222
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021
    127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    MOPP Gear
    Alpena CRTC
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Spartan Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT