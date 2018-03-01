127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Wardlow of the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron fills out forms as part of the Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021 in Alpena, Michigan. Exercise Spartan is a 2-week-long exercise meant to demonstrate units’ capability to operate in a contested, degraded and operationally-limited environment against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)

