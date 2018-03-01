127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anton Nuculaj of the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron drives a jammer onto the flight line during the Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021, in Alpena, Michigan. Exercise Spartan is a 2-week-long exercise meant to demonstrate units’ capability to operate in a contested, degraded and operationally-limited environment against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)

Date Taken: 01.03.2018 Date Posted: 08.08.2021 16:55 Location: ALPENA, MI, US