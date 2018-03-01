U.S. Air Force security forces specialists for the 127th Wing simulates a dead body check as part of the Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021, in Alpena, Michigan. Exercise Spartan is a 2-week-long exercise meant to demonstrate units’ capability to operate in a contested, degraded and operationally-limited environment against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2021 16:55
|Photo ID:
|6771768
|VIRIN:
|210804-Z-UY850-1078
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 127th Wing participates in Spartan exercise Aug. 4, 2021 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
