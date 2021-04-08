Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    140th Chem Co conducts hazardous response training at DUT NYC 21 [Image 5 of 7]

    140th Chem Co conducts hazardous response training at DUT NYC 21

    MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    46th Military Police Command

    The 140th Chemical Company, based in Gardena, CA, conducts hazardous response training at the Dense Urban Terrain exercise held at FDNY's Fire Academy August 4, 2021. From August 3-5, 2021, the DUT exercise in New York City includes over 170 Soldiers from 12 Army National Guard and two Army Reserve units with military police, engineering, medical, logistics and HAZMAT-response capabilities. The Michigan National Guard's 46th Military Police Command provides command and control to DoD service members who partner and train with civilian authorities to effectively respond to a significant incident or complex catastrophic event requiring a national effort. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Location: MANHATTAN, NY, US 
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 140th Chem Co conducts hazardous response training at DUT NYC 21 [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    46MPC
    Michigan National Guard
    DUTNYC
    DefenseUrbanTerrainNYC21
    DUTNYC21
    140th Chem

