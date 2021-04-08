FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro observes the senior leadership forum on day two of Dense Urban Terrain (DUT) training in New York City August 4, 2021. From August 3-5, 2021, the DUT exercise in New York City includes over 170 Soldiers from 12 Army National Guard and two Army Reserve units with military police, engineering, medical, logistics and HAZMAT-response capabilities. The Michigan National Guard's 46th Military Police Command provides command and control to DoD service members who partner and train with civilian authorities to effectively respond to a significant incident or complex catastrophic event requiring a national effort. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 17:06 Photo ID: 6766230 VIRIN: 210804-Z-SD031-907 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 859.15 KB Location: MANHATTAN, NY, US Hometown: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FDNY Commissioner observes TF46-lead DUT senior leadership forum [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.