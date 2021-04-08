FDNY opens up Fire Academy for Dense Urban Terrain exercise August 3-5, 2021

From August 3-5, 2021, the Dense Urban Terrain exercise in New York City includes over 170 Soldiers from 12 Army National Guard and two Army Reserve units with military police, engineering, medical, logistics and HAZMAT-response capabilities. The Michigan National Guard's 46th Military Police Command provides command and control to DoD service members who partner and train with civilian authorities to effectively respond to a significant incident or complex catastrophic event requiring a national effort. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

