The senior leadership forum held at FDNY's Fire Academy on August 4, 2021, gave high-level leaders from the DoD, FDNY, NYPD, New York Port Authority and the New York Office of Emergency Management the opportunity to share best practices in hazardous incident response. From August 3-5, 2021, the Dense Urban Terrain exercise in New York City includes over 170 Soldiers from 12 Army National Guard and two Army Reserve units with military police, engineering, medical, logistics and HAZMAT-response capabilities. The Michigan National Guard's 46th Military Police Command provides command and control to DoD service members who partner and train with civilian authorities to effectively respond to a significant incident or complex catastrophic event requiring a national effort. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 17:07 Photo ID: 6766231 VIRIN: 210804-Z-SD031-1001 Resolution: 3569x2677 Size: 913.49 KB Location: MANHATTAN, NY, US Hometown: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior leader forum at DUT NYC 21, hosted by Michigan National Guard's Task Force 46 [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.