210728-N-EJ843-0113 GROTON, Conn. (July 28, 2021) Barbara Ross listens attentively as Counseling and Advocacy Program Supervisor at Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC) Dennis Goguen speaks on her behalf during her retirement ceremony. Ross has had more than 1.3 million customer contacts, 423,000 class attendances, 66,000 educational services, and 107,000 counseling and family advocacy sessions at FFSC. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 16:15 Photo ID: 6766173 VIRIN: 210728-N-EJ843-0113 Resolution: 5743x3829 Size: 11.86 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Hometown: VERNON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBASE’s Barbara Ross retires after impactful career supporting Fleet and Families [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.