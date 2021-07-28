210728-N-EJ843-0050 GROTON, Conn. (July 28, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore presents Barbara Ross a ceremonial flag at her retirement in honor of 29 years onboard SUBASE. Ross was the Installation Program Director of Fleet and Family Support Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 16:15 Photo ID: 6766170 VIRIN: 210728-N-EJ843-0050 Resolution: 3891x3007 Size: 6.24 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Hometown: VERNON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBASE’s Barbara Ross retires after impactful career supporting Fleet and Families [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.