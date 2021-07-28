210728-N-EJ843-0050 GROTON, Conn. (July 28, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore presents Barbara Ross a ceremonial flag at her retirement in honor of 29 years onboard SUBASE. Ross was the Installation Program Director of Fleet and Family Support Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6766170
|VIRIN:
|210728-N-EJ843-0050
|Resolution:
|3891x3007
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Hometown:
|VERNON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SUBASE’s Barbara Ross retires after impactful career supporting Fleet and Families [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SUBASE’s Barbara Ross retires after impactful career supporting Fleet and Families
LEAVE A COMMENT