Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 16:15 Photo ID: 6766171 VIRIN: 210728-N-EJ843-0035 Resolution: 5115x3953 Size: 12.77 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Hometown: VERNON, CT, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SUBASE’s Barbara Ross retires after impactful career supporting Fleet and Families [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.