    SUBASE’s Barbara Ross retires after impactful career supporting Fleet and Families

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    210728-N-EJ843-0035 GROTON, Conn. (July 28, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore presents Barbara Ross the Civilian Service Commendation Medal during her retirement ceremony. Ross worked at Fleet and Family Support Center for 29 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

