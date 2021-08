Guard members recognized for successful mission serving older Ohioans

Ohio National Guard members stand with the awards they received during a ceremony signifying the end of their mission supporting the Ohio Department of Aging during the COVID-19 pandemic, July 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Guard members provided logistical support to deliver vaccines to more than 400 affordable senior housing facilities in the state and helped to vaccinate about 7,500 older Ohioans in the facilities’ on-site clinics.

