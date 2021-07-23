Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during the end of mission ceremony for the Ohio National Guard members who have supported the Ohio Department of Aging during the COVID-19 pandemic, July 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Guard members provided logistical support to deliver vaccines to more than 400 affordable senior housing facilities in the state and helped to vaccinate about 7,500 older Ohioans in the facilities’ on-site clinics.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 12:57 Photo ID: 6765678 VIRIN: 210723-Z-OD179-1310 Resolution: 2030x1356 Size: 298.9 KB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard members recognized for successful mission serving older Ohioans [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.