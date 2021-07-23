Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard members recognized for successful mission serving older Ohioans [Image 5 of 8]

    Guard members recognized for successful mission serving older Ohioans

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Silhavy 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, speaks during the end of mission ceremony for the Ohio National Guard members who have supported the Ohio Department of Aging during the COVID-19 pandemic, July 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Guard members provided logistical support to deliver vaccines to more than 400 affordable senior housing facilities in the state and helped to vaccinate about 7,500 older Ohioans in the facilities’ on-site clinics.

    This work, Guard members recognized for successful mission serving older Ohioans [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    recognition ceremony
    National Guard
    COVID19NationalGuard
    vaccine distribution
    Ohio Department of Aging

