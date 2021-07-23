Guard members recognized for successful mission serving older Ohioans

Ohio National Guard members who helped support the Ohio Department of Aging are recognized during a COVID-19 support end of mission ceremony July 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Guard members provided logistical support to deliver vaccines to more than 400 affordable senior housing facilities in the state and helped to vaccinate about 7,500 older Ohioans in the facilities’ on-site clinics.

