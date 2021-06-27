Ambushed at the gate, BAMC Emergency Medicine physicians experience the challenges of providing emergency medical care during the Emergency Medicine Exercise 2021 at Camp Bullis. Combat experienced emergency medicine doctors oversee the care during the simulated attack. (U.S. Army photo by John T. Franklin, III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 08:56 Photo ID: 6765290 VIRIN: 210627-A-MF003-1867 Resolution: 2816x1880 Size: 859.07 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emergency Medicine Doctors ready to deploy [Image 5 of 5], by John Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.