    Emergency Medicine Doctors ready to deploy [Image 5 of 5]

    Emergency Medicine Doctors ready to deploy

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2021

    Photo by John Franklin 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Ambushed at the gate, BAMC Emergency Medicine physicians experience the challenges of providing emergency medical care during the Emergency Medicine Exercise 2021 at Camp Bullis. Combat experienced emergency medicine doctors oversee the care during the simulated attack. (U.S. Army photo by John T. Franklin, III)

    bamc

