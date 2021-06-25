Emergency Medicine Doctors ready to deploy

Physicians completing their Emergency Medicine internship at BAMC experience the challenge of examining a Military Working Dog that may have been injured along with its human handler. "Diesel Dog" is a remotely controlled training manikin that was at the exercise to give the physicians some experience with K-9 patients, not their normal clientel, but also possibly wounded and no veterinarian available in remote areas. The BAMC Emergency Medicine Exercise gives the physicians an awareness of practicing medicine in remote areas of the world. (U.S. Army photo by John T. Franklin, III)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 08:56
|Photo ID:
|6765288
|VIRIN:
|210623-A-MF003-1845
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
