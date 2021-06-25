Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by John Franklin 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Physicians completing their Emergency Medicine internship at BAMC experience the challenge of examining a Military Working Dog that may have been injured along with its human handler. "Diesel Dog" is a remotely controlled training manikin that was at the exercise to give the physicians some experience with K-9 patients, not their normal clientel, but also possibly wounded and no veterinarian available in remote areas. The BAMC Emergency Medicine Exercise gives the physicians an awareness of practicing medicine in remote areas of the world. (U.S. Army photo by John T. Franklin, III)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 08:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Medicine Doctors ready to deploy [Image 5 of 5], by John Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bamc

