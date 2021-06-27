Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Medicine Doctors ready to deploy [Image 1 of 5]

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2021

    Photo by John Franklin 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Emergency medicine physicians participating in BAMC's Emergency Medicine Exercise 2021 learn the importance to a smooth tirage process during a simulated mass casualty event. (U.S. Army photo by John T. Franklin, III)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 08:56
    Photo ID: 6765284
    VIRIN: 210607-A-MF003-1684
    Resolution: 1221x1221
    Size: 516.87 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Emergency Medicine Doctors ready to deploy [Image 5 of 5], by John Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC

