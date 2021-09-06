Students in the Combat Casualty Medical Care Course at Ft Sam Houston experience aiding injured soldiers in the field compared to in a medical facility. Emergency Medicine physicans completing their intership at the hospital particpated in the yearly Emergency Medical Exercise to gain awareness of the challenges of caring for patients in remote locations without an established medical facility. The exercise was coonducted at Ft Sam Houston and Camp Bullis. (U.S. Army photo by John T. Franklin, III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 08:56 Photo ID: 6765286 VIRIN: 210609-A-MF003-1820 Resolution: 2816x1880 Size: 634.15 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emergency Medicine Doctors ready to deploy [Image 5 of 5], by John Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.