Students in the Combat Casualty Medical Care Course at Ft Sam Houston experience aiding injured soldiers in the field compared to in a medical facility. Emergency Medicine physicans completing their intership at the hospital particpated in the yearly Emergency Medical Exercise to gain awareness of the challenges of caring for patients in remote locations without an established medical facility. The exercise was coonducted at Ft Sam Houston and Camp Bullis. (U.S. Army photo by John T. Franklin, III)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 08:56
|Photo ID:
|6765286
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-MF003-1820
|Resolution:
|2816x1880
|Size:
|634.15 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emergency Medicine Doctors ready to deploy [Image 5 of 5], by John Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Emergency Medicine Doctors ready to deploy
LEAVE A COMMENT