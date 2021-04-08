Klador “Ma Mary” Siow, Senior Airman Ajay Vogar’s grandma poses for a photo. Vogar and many of his cousins were raised by his grandmother for a large portion of their childhood. Vogar attributes his sense of independence to his grandmother. Siow passed away in 2015. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 08:00 Photo ID: 6765252 VIRIN: 210804-F-AL900-357 Resolution: 528x472 Size: 185.86 KB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Always moving forward [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.