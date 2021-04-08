Klador “Ma Mary” Siow, Senior Airman Ajay Vogar’s grandma poses for a photo. Vogar and many of his cousins were raised by his grandmother for a large portion of their childhood. Vogar attributes his sense of independence to his grandmother. Siow passed away in 2015. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6765252
|VIRIN:
|210804-F-AL900-357
|Resolution:
|528x472
|Size:
|185.86 KB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Always moving forward [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT