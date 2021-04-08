Always moving forward

Ajay Vogar (back left) poses for a photo with his sister, cousins and aunt. Senior Airman Ajay Vogar, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander support staff security manager, now deployed to Al Udeid, Qatar, grew up during the 80’s and 90’s in Monrovia, Liberia. Due to the country's civil war, his family was constantly moving as his parents and grandparents tried to provide stability for their family. (Courtesy Photo)

