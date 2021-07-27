Always moving forward

Senior Airman Ajay Vogar, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander support staff security manager, picks up mail from the post office, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 27, 2021. Born in Liberia, Vogar lived through a civil war and other hardships before immigrating to the United States at age 28. At 37, he joined the Minnesota Air National Guard, volunteered to assist with COVID-19 relief in Minnesota for nine months and then immediately volunteered for his first deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger)

