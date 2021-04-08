Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always moving forward [Image 6 of 8]

    Always moving forward

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ajay Vogar, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander support staff security manager, receives instructions while participating in an inflight pilot training course over Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Vogar always wanted to be a pilot, like his grandfather, but due to a civil war in his home country of Liberia, he was unable to pursue his dream. Now, at 40, he is finally fulfilling his childhood aspirations. (Courtesy Photo)

    CENTCOM
    resiliency
    AFCENT
    379AEW
    133AW
    MinnesotaANG

