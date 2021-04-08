Always moving forward

Senior Airman Ajay Vogar, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander support staff security manager, receives instructions while participating in an inflight pilot training course over Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Vogar always wanted to be a pilot, like his grandfather, but due to a civil war in his home country of Liberia, he was unable to pursue his dream. Now, at 40, he is finally fulfilling his childhood aspirations. (Courtesy Photo)

