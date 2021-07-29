Tech. Sgt. Quentin Richardson (right), facility manager noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the 39th Health Care Operations Squadron, showcases the 39th Medical Group’s emergency self-sustainment capabilities during an immersion tour with the 39th Air Base Wing command team at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 29, 2021. The command team’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 39th MDG provides preventative and clinical health and wellness services for nearly 4,000 personnel throughout Turkey, supporting units across USAFE-AFAFRICA and NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 07:11 Photo ID: 6765210 VIRIN: 210729-F-EZ689-3654 Resolution: 7283x4855 Size: 7.19 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW command team visits 39th MDG [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.