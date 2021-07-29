Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW command team visits 39th MDG [Image 8 of 8]

    39th ABW command team visits 39th MDG

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Quentin Richardson (right), facility manager noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the 39th Health Care Operations Squadron, showcases the 39th Medical Group’s emergency self-sustainment capabilities during an immersion tour with the 39th Air Base Wing command team at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 29, 2021. The command team’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 39th MDG provides preventative and clinical health and wellness services for nearly 4,000 personnel throughout Turkey, supporting units across USAFE-AFAFRICA and NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 07:11
    Photo ID: 6765210
    VIRIN: 210729-F-EZ689-3654
    Resolution: 7283x4855
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW command team visits 39th MDG [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Medical Group
    39th Air Base Wing
    39 MDG
    39th Health Care Operations Squadron
    39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

