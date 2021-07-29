39th ABW command team visits 39th MDG

The 39th Air Base Wing command team (left) speaks with Staff Sgt. Marisa Cota (center), base operations medical clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, and 1st Lt. Logan Head, warrior medicine clinical nurse, both assigned to the 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 29, 2021. The command team’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 39th Medical Group provides preventative and clinical health and wellness services for nearly 4,000 personnel throughout Turkey, supporting units across USAFE-AFAFRICA and NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

