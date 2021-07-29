39th ABW command team visits 39th MDG

Col. Jason Gingrich (right), 39th Air Base Wing commander, simulates applying gauze to a wound, during an immersion tour of the 39th Medical Group at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 29, 2021. Gingrich’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer him firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 39th MDG provides preventative and clinical health and wellness services for nearly 4,000 personnel throughout Turkey, supporting units across USAFE-AFAFRICA and NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)
