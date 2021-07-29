39th ABW command team visits 39th MDG

Col. Jason Gingrich (right), 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th ABW command chief (center), speak with the Staff Sgt. Charlene Cole, noncommissioned officer in charge of patient travel assigned to the 39th Health Care Operations Squadron, during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 29, 2021. Gingrich’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer him firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 39th Medical Group provides preventative and clinical health and wellness services for nearly 4,000 personnel throughout Turkey, supporting units across USAFE-AFAFRICA and NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

