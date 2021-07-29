Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW command team visits 39th MDG [Image 1 of 8]

    39th ABW command team visits 39th MDG

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Gingrich (right), 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th ABW command chief (center), speak with the Staff Sgt. Charlene Cole, noncommissioned officer in charge of patient travel assigned to the 39th Health Care Operations Squadron, during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 29, 2021. Gingrich’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer him firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 39th Medical Group provides preventative and clinical health and wellness services for nearly 4,000 personnel throughout Turkey, supporting units across USAFE-AFAFRICA and NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 07:12
    Photo ID: 6765203
    VIRIN: 210729-F-EZ689-3239
    Resolution: 7662x5108
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW command team visits 39th MDG [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Medical Group
    39th Air Base Wing
    39 MDG
    39th Health Care Operations Squadron
    39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

