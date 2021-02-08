Hotel Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Rey Ledesma, a recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, presses a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 2, 2021. Ledesma was recruited out of Whittier, Calif., with Recruiting Substation Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif. Recruits yelled out cadence to complete the exercises as one team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

