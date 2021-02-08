Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Log Drills [Image 6 of 6]

    Hotel Log Drills

    SAN FIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Rey Ledesma, a recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, presses a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 2, 2021. Ledesma was recruited out of Whittier, Calif., with Recruiting Substation Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif. Recruits yelled out cadence to complete the exercises as one team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Log Drills [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

